Island Games: Cayman up to three medals in Gibraltar

After three days of competition, the Cayman Islands are up to three medals at the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar.

On Sunday, Cayman won its first medal courtesy of 18-year old Louis Gordon. The Jamaican High School champion won gold in the men’s high jump leaping 2.02-metres to beat silver medalist Benjamin Le Rougetel of Jersey (1.99m) and Isle of Man’s James Margrave (1.99m) who took bronze

On Monday, 18-year old Danneika Lyn clocked 12.89 in the women’s 100-metre finals to win silver. The Mustang Track Club sprinter narrowly missed gold as Aland’s Sara Wiss crosing the finish line in 12.83. Cayman’s Danielle Bailey placed fifth overall with a time of 13.11.

Also on Monday, swimmer Jordan Crooks won the Cayman Islands third medal of the games taking bronze in the men’s 50-metre back stroke. The Camana Bay Aquatic Club standout touched the wall in 25.45 seconds. Jersey’s Harry Shalamon won gold (24.31) with Guernsey’s Thomas Hollingsworth edging Crooks for silver with a time of 25.29.

Squash gets two finalists

Reigning Cayman Islands national champions Cameron Stafford and Marlene West will both play for gold Tuesday (9 July) after advancing to the finals in singles action on day three.

West defeated Isle of Wight’s Amelie Haworth 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-1) in her semifinal match, while Stafford topped Guernsey’s Janick Radford 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-3) in the men’s semifinals.

Unlucky in the pool for Cayman swimmers

In spite of strong times Monday, Cayman’s national swimmers were edged off the podium Monday with four fourth place finishes.

Seeded first going into finals, the women’s 4x50m relay team of Sam Bailey, Jillian Crooks, Alison Jackson, and Kyra Rabess finished fourth with a time of 1:47.59. In the finals of the 200-metre freestyle, Jackson finished fourth with a time of 2:04.91, while Stingray teammate Bailey also finished fourth in the 400-metre individual medley with a time of 5:09.10. Cole Morgan was also fourth in the 200-metre individual medley with a time of 2:06.76, while McKendree University teammate John Bodden finished seventh in the 200-metre fly with a time of 2:14.23., as well as fifth in the 1500m free clocking 16:51.67. In the finals of the 100-metre butterfly, Crooks finishes fifth with a time of 1:04.18.

Men’s Basketball scorching a path to a second gold medal

After two days of play, the defending gold medalists have stomped the competition with ease at the 2019 Island Games. On Sunday, Cayman national men’s team crushed Isle of Wight 103-42, while on Monday they delivered an equally convincing 129-50 victory over Isle of Man. Cayman has outscored the competition 232 to 92 in the first two days of competition.

The women’s national basketball team search for their first win of the group stage after a 66-54 loss Sunday to Gibraltar, and a 104-47 loss Monday to Menorca.

Beach Volleyball ladies undefeated in the sand

The team of Marissa Harrison and Ileann Powery are undefeated thus far, having not dropped a set in either of their wins to open the Island Games. On Sunday, the duo beat Bermuda 21-11, 21-7, and followed with a 2-0 win Monday versus Gibraltar. Cayman’s second female duo of Jessica Wolfenden and Stefania Gandolfi also won their opening match Sunday defeating Aland 21-7, 21-9.

The team of Richard Campbell and Nathan Dack are 1-1 after two days of competition defeating Bermuda 21-13, 21-12 Sunday, but losing to Gotland 2-0 (21-7, 21-9) on Monday.

Other Day Three results

ATHLETICS: Karim Murray narrowly missed out on a medal in the men’s 200-metre finals finishing fourth with a time of 23.22, just behind bronze medalist Tyler Johnson of Jersey (23.08). Hurdler Jeavhon Jackson places sixth in the finals of the 400-metre hurdles clocking 57.01.

SAILING: Competing in the Laser Radial Rig, Rob Jackson finished in fifth place overall, while Will Jackson placed 10th.

TENNIS: Men’s Round of 64 – Callum Theaker (CAY) def P. Dahl (FAI) 6-4, 6-2, Jake Booker (CAY) loses 2-0 to D. Thomas (BER) 0-6, 1-6, Daniel Reid (CAY) loses 2-0 to Z. Forsstrom (Aland) 1-6, 0-6…Women’s Round of 32 – Lauren Fullerton (CAY) def F. Blest (IOW) 6-0 6-0, Jade Wilkinson (CAY) def K. Harris (IOM) 6-3, 3-6,(4)1-0, Illona Groark (CAY) loses 2-0 to J. Dyer (Guernsey) 0-6, 1-6, Willow Wilkinson loses 2-1 to C. Nordlund (Aland) 3-6, 6-3, 0-1 (8).

