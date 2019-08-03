Football: Under-15s take on CONCACAF Championships

The Cayman Islands National Boys Under-15s are off to Bradenton, Florida for the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships held at the IMG Academy 4-11 August.
Group in Division Two with Nicaragua, Bahamas and Guyana, the Cayman Islands will play three round robin games Monday (5 August v Bahamas) at 10 a.m. local time, Tuesday (6 August v Nicaragua, 8 a.m. local time) and Thursday (8 August v Guayan 10 a.m. local time).
The top two teams from each of five groups will advance to the playoff round which would begin Friday, 9 August.
The championship game is scheduled for Sunday, 11 August.
View the schedule here.
Roster
#1 Jacob McMillan
#2 Cameron Smith
#3 Nathan Ebanks-Campbell
#4 David Brooks
#5 Jynu Jacob
#6 Rashaad Powery
#7 Dylan Hernandez
#8 Akiel Bodden
#9 Jeremy Scott
#10 Shameer Seymour
#11 Daniel Rivers
#12 Breshawn Watson
#13 Gabriele Dell’Oglio
#14 Brandon Jackson
#15 Andrea Tognazzo
#16 Jaydon McField
#17 Justin Byles
#18 Charles Ebanks
Head Coach: Jovan Lindo
Ast. Head Coach: Garth Anderson
Goalkeeper Coach: Miguel Pitta
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.