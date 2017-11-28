C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
Sports

Mind over matter: Dyer’s journey to the Ivy League

November 27, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s Dominic Dyer says he’s fitting in nicely with his new teammates at Columbia University.

“They call me Caribbean Jesus” says the long-haired, six-foot distance running specialist as he walks onto the track at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

In previous years his performances have been god-like domestically, but the road to the Ivy League for the former Cayman Prep standout did not come without it’s challenges. In spite of his local and regional accomplishments, Dyer went unrecruited.

“The beginning of my senior year around September, I just started emailing all the coaches, all the schools, just trying to get a feel for who was interested in me, and honestly there was not a lot of interest at all.”

One day however, the phone finally rang. It was Columbia University’s distance running coach Brian Chenoweth.

“He basically said ‘look I’ve used up all my application support slots for this round, if you want you can apply by yourself or can just wait’. So I applied by myself, and it worked out really well.”

With an acceptance rate of 6%, Dyer was not optimistic. He did however have the necessary grades in the classroom and the qualification times on the track. Dyer eventually gained enrollment based on his academics, joining the Lions distancing running team shortly thereafter. His determination instantly gained the respect of his teammates.

“They didn’t like see me as any less than them. If anything they admired that I had got in by myself without any scholarship.”

Dyer says competing at the American collegiate level has required a new approach.

“If you go in there with the mindset that you can do the same training with these guys, you can keep up with them, it’s amazing what you can do.”

The 3000 meter national record holder is already seeing results, placing 47th overall at the Ivy League Championships, 7th among his Columbia teammates. Vindication for past rejection.

“It’s almost nice in a way to see that I would have been the fastest freshman from the schools that rejected me or didn’t show any interest in me. So that’s just a nice feeling.”

With the final chapter of this young man’s career still laps away, Dyer’s journey will certainly be well thought out in advance.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: