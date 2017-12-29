2017 Year in Review: Top stories in July and August

The summer months of July and August were filled with stories ranging from crime to infrastructural firsts for Cayman.

But it was the July 17th death of 62-year-old Anetta Jones Leslie, a visiting gynecologist from Jamaica, that would grab headlines here in Cayman.

On July 17 Dr. Jones Leslie was struck by a taxi van shortly after she arrived on the island at Owen Roberts International Airport. She succumbed to her injuries the following day.

Anotherattention-grabbingg story that day the Speaker of the House Hon. Mckeeva Bush was arrested in Florida on a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly grabbing a woman’s buttocks at a casino.

Mr. Bush plead not guilty and was released on $1000 bail. Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller called for him to step down, in the end, the charges were dropped.

Also in July the Camana Bay roundabout,the first of its kind for our islands with three lanes and the vehicular underpass, made its debut.

The new developments were eagerly anticipated with some wondering how people would adjust to the changes. But when the day came residents navigated it just fine.

Later in July disaster was avoided when firefighters managed to successfully suppress a fire inside a diesel tank at the Jackson Point terminal on South Church Street.

They battled the blaze for eight hours straight.

Residents from the area were evacuated from their homes until safe in the early hours of the following morning.

In August sighs of relief resounded in Cayman when Edward Henrick-Hydes, a man who went missing at sea in June, was discovered alive in the Gulf of Mexico. He went fishing with friend Chadwick Bodden. Mr. Bodden did not survive, he reportedly jumped out of the boat at some point while they were lost at sea.

Mr. Henrick-Hydes survived 44 days lost at sea.

Later that month 38-year-old Caymanian man Ronald Bennette and his wife Shani Bennette were found dead in South Florida in a murder-suicide.

The couple were found in a Ford Explorer and appeared to have died of gunshot wounds with Mr. Bennette shooting himself after he shot his wife leaving behind their young child.

In a joint exercise between Customs, Immigration and police netted one of Jamaica’s most wanted men O’Brian Ellis he was found secretly residing in Windsor Park.

Several packages of marijuana were also found in his hideout.

He was sentenced to three months for illegal landing and immediately deported after he served his time to face murder and arson charges in Jamaica.

