With the 2017 USFTL National Championships in Florida just around the corner on 12th January, we catch up with men’s flag football captain Jermaine Sharpe who gives us some insight into how the team’s are looking going into the competition.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Jermaine Sharpe
December 20, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for January and February of 2017
December 20, 2017
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: Allena Rankine and Jesse Jackson
December 20, 2017
Sports
Golf: Hastings 2nd at IMG Junior World Florida Challenge
December 19, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.