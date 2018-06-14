Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
DEH: More garbage collection delays expected

June 13, 2018
Kevin Morales
The garbage collection problems plaguing the Cayman Islands since late last year are set to continue — at least for another day.

Some George Town residents experienced delays in garbage pick-up Wednesday (13 July), according to a statement from the Department of Environmental Health. 

The areas include Windsor Park, Banana Walk and Edgewater Way to Prospect Drive.

The DEH says several other areas with previously uncollected garbage were set to be collected Wednesday.

A message sent to the DEH asking why there were delays went unanswered.

The issue of uncollected trash has been a problem since late last year.

Just last week, Cayman 27 reported there has been rampant absenteeism among workers involved in garbage collection.

DEH Director Roydell Carter has been on required leave since late last year.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience.

