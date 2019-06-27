Boxing: Smith returns to main event ‘Fight Night 5’

Bantamweight Alexander Smith is back in the spotlight once again.

The 19-year-0ld will return to the ring for his first amateur bout in over a year Saturday (29 June) at the Elite Marble & Granite ‘Fight Night 5’ squaring off in the main event versus Trinidad & Tobago’s Mike Inniss.

“There’s a new coach, I wanted to lose more weight, be healthy, and I want to qualify and go to the Olympics next year,” said Smith. “I needed to recover from all of my fights, but I am glad to be back.”

Smith is a two-time gold medalist at the Caribbean Championships, and has been training over the past six months as part of new Cayman Islands Boxing Association (CIBA) Head Coach Floyd Trumpet’s revamped national team.

“Over the last few months, it has been pretty hard,” said Smith. “Waking up at 4 o’clock everyday, running six miles a day, lots of intensity. I just want to be a better boxer.”

In an interview with Cayman 27, Coach Trumpet says Smith is on a long term development for Olympic 2020 Trials.

“Alex has good potential,” said Trumpet. “When I came first, I almost forgot about Alex. I sat him down, talked to him, and now he’s full-time.”

However, with the status of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) up in the air, Smith seems content to be returning to CIBA’s national programme as a way of bettering himself as a person, and an athlete.

“My coach has been training me hard towards the Olympics,” said Smith. “I just want something to aim towards. I just have a passion for sports.”

Elite Marble & Granite’s Fight Night 5 will be LIVE on Cayman 27 starting at 8:00 p.m.

