Volleyball: Sprint, Knights take 2019 First Baptist Indoor titles

June 27, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The First Baptist Church Volleyball Club (FBCVC) indoor league came to a conclusion Saturday (22 June) with the top teams from the men’s, women’s, and co-ed divisions competing for the league titles.

In the women’s finals, the defending champion Lady Knights hit the court versus Sprint. After defeating Sprint in the PVC Volleyball league earlier this year, the Knights were looking to go back-to-back in the FBCVC finale. After dropping the first set 25-19, the Lady Knights would even it up in the second winning  25- 17. However, Sprint would ultimately exact revenge winning the third and final set and the league title 15-9. Spike Girls would place third.

In the men’s finals, the BK Knights looked to win their first league title since the 2018 PVC League versus Cayman Mechanical Company. After dropping the first set 25-19, the BK Knights would storm back in the second to winning 25-22. In the third, the Knights clinched the title winning 15-8. The FBC Saints would take third.

In the co-ed finals, Combined Power defeated JJR Restaurant  in straight sets 25-20, 25- 22. Hot Chocolate would place third.

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

