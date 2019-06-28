Volleyball: Sprint, Knights take 2019 First Baptist Indoor titles

The First Baptist Church Volleyball Club (FBCVC) indoor league came to a conclusion Saturday (22 June) with the top teams from the men’s, women’s, and co-ed divisions competing for the league titles.

In the women’s finals, the defending champion Lady Knights hit the court versus Sprint. After defeating Sprint in the PVC Volleyball league earlier this year, the Knights were looking to go back-to-back in the FBCVC finale. After dropping the first set 25-19, the Lady Knights would even it up in the second winning 25- 17. However, Sprint would ultimately exact revenge winning the third and final set and the league title 15-9. Spike Girls would place third.

In the men’s finals, the BK Knights looked to win their first league title since the 2018 PVC League versus Cayman Mechanical Company. After dropping the first set 25-19, the BK Knights would storm back in the second to winning 25-22. In the third, the Knights clinched the title winning 15-8. The FBC Saints would take third.

In the co-ed finals, Combined Power defeated JJR Restaurant in straight sets 25-20, 25- 22. Hot Chocolate would place third.

