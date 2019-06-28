Sports

Gaelic Football: Wolfe Tonnes, Bredagh take 2019 titles

June 27, 2019
Jordan Armenise
The 2019 Cayman Islands Gaelic Football Club (CIGFC) season came to a conclusion Saturday (22 June) as Bredagh defeated Na Piarsaigh for the women’s championship in the final, while reigning champion Wolfe Tonnes are now back-to-back champions after defeating previously undefeated Cavan Gaels 7-6 in the final.

Men’s

Semi Final 1

Cavan Gaels 0.7 (7)

Gearoid Magner 0.3, Cathal McGrath 0.1, Shane Cusack 0.1, Dan Austin 0.1

def

Shamrocks 0.4 (4)

Paul Hennessy 0.1, Colin Nestor 0.2, Daniel Magennis 0.1

 

Semi Final 2

Wolfe Tonnes 2.7 (13)

Shane Martin 0.5, Nick Yale 1.0, Paul Young 1.0, Brian O’Reilly 0.2

def

Western Gaels 1.5(8)

Akshay Naidoo 0.2, Dave Byrne 0.1, Killian Everard 1.1, Rich Marian 0.1

 

Ladies

Semi Final 1

Na Piarsaigh 2.4 (10)

Joyce Follows 2.2, Kat Gow 0.2

def

Buffer’s Alley 1.6 (9)

Molly Kehoe 0.2, Eimear Devlin 1.3, Brid Verling 0.1

Semi Final 2

Bredagh 4.5 (17)

Laura Willighan 1.0, Brittni Ebanks 2.0, Katy Bayles 0.1, Alexandra Potts 0.2, Chantal Incledon 0.1, Heather Thompson 1.1,

def

Harps 2.3 (9)

Elena Testori 2.1, Bianca Alberga 0.1, Sarah McGeaney 0.1

 

Men’s

Grand Final

Wolfe Tonnes 0.7 (7)

Shane Martin 0.2, Richard Murphy 0.1, Brian O’Reilly 0.2, Ed Gough 0.1, Dave O’Driscoll 0.1

def

Cavan Gaels 0.6 (6)

Cathal McGrath 0.3, Gearoid Magner 0.1, Martin Pacaud 0.1, Aengus Byrne 0.1

Ladies

Grand Final

Bredagh 2.6 (12)

Laura Willighan 0.2, Heather Thompson 1.1, Katy Bayles 0.1, Brittni Ebanks 1.1, Alexandra Potts 0.1

def

Na Piarsaigh 0.4 (4)

Kat Gow 0.2, Michelle Bailey 0.1, Joyce Follows 0.1

