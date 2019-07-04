Golf: Cayman fall to third on day two of Caribbean Amateur Championships

After a promising start to the 63rd Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship, the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) nationals hit a tough patch Wednesday (3 July) at the Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

After shooting an opening round +10 over par to sit in a tie for first overall in the Hoerman Cup men’s team event, the defending champions fell to third overall finishing the second round of play +30 over par based on the top four of six scores over two days. Round One leader and CIGA national champion Andrew Jarvis – who shot a three-under par 68 to opening the tournament – finished +6 over par 77 on day two to lead Cayman in the individual standings.

“Round 2 was a team struggle across the board as we battled moderate course conditions along with several wind direction changes,” said CIGA Head Coach Erick Fowler. “We fought hard, and a few of our team members regrouped after some trying times to finish on a positive note and keep us within reach of Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.”

Payten Wight shot a round two +7 over par to tie with teammate Justin Hastings who finished +3 over par 74 to sit in twelfth overall. Aaron Jarvis finish +6 over par 77 to finish tied for 22nd, while Barry Daly recovered from an opening day +10 over par 81 to finish in a tie for 25th overall shooting a round two +5 over par 76 . Cameron Leitch equaled an opening round score of +9 over par 80 to sit in thirtieth overall.

In the George Teale Trophy women’s team event, Cayman sits in seventh overall out of seven countries with a cumulative score of +35 over par. Individually, CIGA national champion Holly McLean sits in a tie for fifth overall after shooting a round two +5 over par. Lauren Needham improved three strokes on her day one score shooting +12 over par to finish 21st overall after two rounds.

“Our ladies team are two young juniors, and I am truly impressed with both their attitudes and scores,” said Fowler. “I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

“All in all, I am very pleased with our team and their continued efforts. Our attitudes remain positive, and I am confident in all of their abilities. We will work hard and give it the best comeback effort we can in round three before entering the final day.”

Round Three of the 63rd CAGC goes Thursday, while the final round of play hits the links on Friday.

View the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

