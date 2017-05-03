3 teens among those arrested in drug find

Eight people — including three teenagers — were arrested Friday (19 May) after police found nearly eight pounds of ganja at a West Bay residence.

Police executed a search warrant at a Birch Tree Hill address, according to an RCIPS press release.

They recovered several containers and bags of ganja hidden around the property, weighing an approximate total of eight pounds.

Among those arrested, three 17-year-old boys. They were held for suspicion of possession and possession with intent.

The five other men arrested range in age from 24 to 36.

All are now on police bail.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

