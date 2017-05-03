C3 Pure Fibre
3 teens among those arrested in drug find

May 22, 2017
Kevin Morales
Eight people — including three teenagers — were arrested Friday (19 May) after police found nearly eight pounds of ganja at a West Bay residence. 

Police executed a search warrant at a Birch Tree Hill address, according to an RCIPS press release. 

They recovered several containers and bags of ganja hidden around the property, weighing an approximate total of eight pounds. 

Among those arrested, three 17-year-old boys. They were held for suspicion of possession and possession with intent. 

The five other men arrested range in age from 24 to 36. 

All are now on police bail. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

