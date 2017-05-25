Football: Takkas pleads guilty to money laundering

Former Cayman Islands Football Association General Secretary Costas Takkas pleaded guilty today to money laundering conspiracy in connection with receipt and transmission of millions of dollars in bribes paid to former CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Jeffrey Webb.

According to court filings, Webb accepted a 3 million dollar bribe in exchange for his influence as a soccer official to award and enforce a contract granting two sports marketing companies the media rights to World Cup qualifying matches played by members of the Caribbean Football Union. Arrangements were made to funnel half the funds into Takkas front companies and accounts. Takkas then distributed these funds into Webb’s direction. Takkas faces a maximum 20 year prison sentence. Webb’s sentencing was delayed yet again at the beginning of this month until June after pleading guilty on November of 2015.

