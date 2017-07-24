UPDATE: HMCI confirms fire in 1 fuel tank; Red Cross opens its doors to evacuees

An HMCI spokesperson confirms Sunday (23 July) a fire inside one tank at the Jackson Point terminal, while the Red Cross opens its doors to evacuees.

The HCMI spokesperson tells Cayman 27 the fire rages inside one of the tanks carrying diesel. The tank holds a maximum of 35,000 barrels and has roughly 14,000 of diesel fuel right now, the spokesperson said. He said the Cayman Islands Fire Service is using foam to try and put it out and cool the area so the fire doesn’t spread.

The Red Cross Shelter on Huldah Avenue is being opened for residents in need of temporary accommodation and additional shelters may be opened if necessary.

The spokesperson also confirmed an image being circulated on social media of a fuel tank on fire is not of the George Town fire.

Earlier in the day, Cayman Islands Fire Services officers referred to the incident as a possible fuel tank fire.

Police shut down roads between South Sound Road at Walkers Road and South Church St., near Boilers Road due to what the RCIPS calls “suspicious smoke” near the oil terminal.

Cayman 27 will continue to provide updated details as they become available.

