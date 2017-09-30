Mother fighting for her home, faces eviction.

One George Town Mother says today she is facing the prospect of living on the streets with her kids as the bank moves to foreclose her home.

Dawn Hunter says she is fighting to keep the roof over her family’s head, her troubles started when she lost her job in 2014.

For Dawn Hunter’s children, this is the only home they have known, a home she has been living in since 2005 and for the last ten and a half years has been making monthly payments to buy this home, when she was fired the financial difficulties attached to that have caused her home to go into foreclosure.

“It is affecting my kids, where they are crying every night because of the pain that I am suffering,” said Mother of Two, Dawn Hunter.

This stressful situation has caused her and her husband to temporarily separate.

“It made him feel like he wasn’t able to be a husband and a father to keep shelter over his families head,” said Mrs. Hunter.

Mrs. Hunter says when she lost her job in 2014 she tried to refinance her mortgage with the bank, but was unsuccessful.

“I want to pay two hundred, I want to pay five hundred , they said no, then they turned around and said you can pay but it doesn’t take your property out of foreclosure, so that means if we sell your property, that means your money is still lost,” said Mrs. Hunter.

The last payment Mrs. Hunter made was in March 2015, almost two plus years ago, now her home is in the bank’s hands.

“I’ve had the assistance of my mom who offered 10-thousand and came back one week, they said no and then two weeks later they are going to tell me now the bank has taken an offer on the property,” said Mrs. Hunter.

Mrs. Hunter says she has to vacate the property on the 30th of September, but she is not done fighting and hopes telling her story could help save her home.

We reached out to the Royal Bank of Canada, they declined comment, on confidentiality grounds but the bank did state. The final order of the grand court in this matter is a matter of public record and available for inspection by the public at the court.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

