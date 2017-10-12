GT mother of two evicted from home

George Town mother of two Dawn Hunter has been evicted from her home.

Cayman 27 brought you Ms. Hunter’s story two weeks ago.

She complained years of unemployment and what she said is unwillingness from the banks to refinance her home caused it to be foreclosed upon. Yesterday (10 October) Mrs. Hunter was removed from her home along with her two children. She said she is now staying with relatives and declined to be interviewed. She said her attorney has advised her against making statements.

She said she and her children are making preparations to leave the Cayman Islands.

We reached out to the lawyer representing the bank and did not receive a response by airtime.

