C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

GT mother of two evicted from home

October 11, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

George Town mother of two Dawn Hunter has been evicted from her home.

Cayman 27 brought you Ms. Hunter’s story two weeks ago.
She complained years of unemployment and what she said is unwillingness from the banks to refinance her home caused it to be foreclosed upon. Yesterday (10 October) Mrs. Hunter was removed from her home along with her two children. She said she is now staying with relatives and declined to be interviewed. She said her attorney has advised her against making statements.
She said she and her children are making preparations to leave the Cayman Islands.
We reached out to the lawyer representing the bank and did not receive a response by airtime.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Pandora October 2017
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: