Waves, winds kick up as tropical depression 18 skirts by (UPDATED)

SEVERE WEATHER BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen

October 28, 2017. 10 AM Update

The National Hurricane center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Eighteen. At 10 a.m. this system was located 20.8N 82.9W or about 144 miles northwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Cloudiness and showers will continue across the Cayman area through late tonight with a decrease in cloudiness and showers thereafter as Tropical Depression Eighteen currently northwest of the Cayman area moves over southern Florida. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving slowly towards the north.

Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate

that the low pressure system located over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea has developed a well-defined low-level circulation

center. Satellite imagery also shows more central deep convection

has developed and persisted in the inner-core region since

yesterday. Based on these data, the disturbance has been upgraded

to Tropical Depression Eighteen.

With the recent redevelopment of the inner-core region this morning,

the initial motion estimate is an uncertain 020/19 kt. The global

models remain in excellent agreement on an approaching frontal

system and deep mid-tropospheric trough accelerating the cyclone

north-northeastward across west-central Cuba today, followed by a

motion toward the northeast tonight and Sunday, with the system

passing about midway between Bermuda and the southeastern United

States in 36-48 hours. The new NHC forecast track is essentially

just an update of the previous advisory due to the good agreement in

the global and consensus models, which lie along or just a tad to

the west of the official forecast track.

The vertical wind shear affecting the cyclone is expected to remain

somewhat favorable for strengthening to occur for the next 24 hours

or so, with the depression expected to become a tropical storm by

tonight. Thereafter, baroclinic processes associated with the

aforementioned frontal system are forecast to induce some additional

strengthening before the cyclone merges with the frontal system

and becomes an extratropical low by 48 hours. Dissipation is

expected by 72 hours when the system is located over the far North

Atlantic.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. While the forecast track of the center lies about 35 miles

southeast of the Upper Florida Keys and extreme southeast Florida

and most of the winds are expected to remain east of the center,

only a slight deviation to the west of the expected track or an

increase in the size of the wind field could bring tropical-storm-

force winds across these land areas. For that reason, a tropical

storm watch has been issued for these areas.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 28/1500Z 20.8N 82.9W 30 KT 35 MPH

12H 29/0000Z 23.0N 81.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

24H 29/1200Z 26.6N 78.5W 40 KT 45 MPH

36H 30/0000Z 31.5N 74.0W 45 KT 50 MPH

48H 30/1200Z 37.5N 69.5W 50 KT 60 MPH…POST-TROP/EXTRATROP

72H 31/1200Z…DISSIPATED

