Black Friday may traditionally be known as an American past time, where shoppers seeking the best deals spark the start to the holiday shopping season.

Retails in Cayman say they’re feeling it, too. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Wil Pineau and Cost-U-Less Manager Joe Thorne join Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales on Friday’s (24 November) Big Story segment to talk about how much of an impact Black Friday sales can have on local businesses.

