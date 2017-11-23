C3 Pure Fibre
Business News

CPA rejects Dart’s application to extend WBR tunnel

November 22, 2017
Kevin Morales
The Central Planning Authority on Wednesday (22 November) rejected Dart Real Estate’s application to extend its West Bay Road tunnel project by nearly 200 feet. 

The decision comes after the CPA met earlier in the day to review the application. The National Roads Authority and Planning Department raised several issues surrounding the application, like pedestrian safety and public rights of way to access the sea. Dart Real Estate, according to the meeting agenda available on the Planning Department website, addressed several of those concerns. 

Asked by Cayman 27 for a response to the decision, a Dart Real Estate spokesperson issued the following statement: 

“Dart Real Estate understands the application to extend the West Bay Road underpass to the Royal Palms site has not been approved following the November 22 meeting. We await the Central Planning Authority’s official rationale for its decision.”

Tune into Thursday’s (23 November) Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this story. 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

