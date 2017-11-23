C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Business Crime Culture News

Ex-cons get second chance on High Rock Landing work site

November 22, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Health City Cayman Islands Project Manager Gene Thompson told Cayman 27 a number of ex-convicts are among the 80 Caymanian employees working on the $17 million (US) High Rock Landing project in East End.

He said he is a firm believer in helping those who have served their time return to productive society, and is willing to give them that shot on the job site.

Gene Thompson touted the performance of his second chance workers at the High Rock Landing work site.

“We believe in second chances, and the truth is as these people have performed extremely well… our total amount of injuries is has been one so far, we are on schedule, on budget, and they are performing very well. I really believe in second chances,” said Mr. Thompson.

Mr. Thompson is urging other companies to consider getting involved with the second chance programme.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: