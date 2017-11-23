Ex-cons get second chance on High Rock Landing work site

Health City Cayman Islands Project Manager Gene Thompson told Cayman 27 a number of ex-convicts are among the 80 Caymanian employees working on the $17 million (US) High Rock Landing project in East End.

He said he is a firm believer in helping those who have served their time return to productive society, and is willing to give them that shot on the job site.

“We believe in second chances, and the truth is as these people have performed extremely well… our total amount of injuries is has been one so far, we are on schedule, on budget, and they are performing very well. I really believe in second chances,” said Mr. Thompson.

Mr. Thompson is urging other companies to consider getting involved with the second chance programme.

