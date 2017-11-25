F45’s ‘Beach Burpee Challenge’ raises over $7000 for Breast Cancer Foundation

The fitness community united on Seven Mile Beach Sunday afternoon for over 45 minutes of broad jumping, squatting and leaping in the first ever ‘F45 Beach Burpee Challenge’. The event saw over 70 participants, all adorning the traditional breast cancer pink, with proceeds going to the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. Athletes began their fitness journey at the Kimpton beach, with competitors taking their final leap two miles later at Dart Beach. F45 Co-owner Ian Smith says the event is here to stay.

“We can’t wait to do this again next year, and hope that this will become an annual event on the Cayman sports and charity fundraiser calendar.” Smith says his group set a goal of $5000, but surpassed it with ease, raising over $7000 for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. The event which was sponsored by Dart Enterprises as well as a number of local businesses.

Dart Enterprises Vice President Chris Duggan, who participated in the event, said 45 minutes of burpees under the sun was a challenge that required a game plan.

“We had a great team, and a great strategy doing five burpees at a time, but it was a great team effort.”

Smith adds he was pleasantly surprised with the support the participants received as challenge progressed down Seven Mile Beach.

“We had the Governor come out at the water stop at the Governor’s House to cheer everyone on, which was amazing to have her support.”

