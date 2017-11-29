Football: CIS, Cayman Prep win inaugural high school football championships

Cayman International School (CIS) Blue and Cayman Prep & High School made history this past week by winning the inaugural Dart Under 14 Girls’ and Under 13 Boys’ high school football

leagues.

In the girl’s league, CIS Blue defeated Cayman Prep 2-1 on Wednesday, November 22 at the Annex Field to lift the girl’s Dart Cup. Cayman Prep took the lead in the first half through Jenna Edwards, but two CIS second half goals off the boots of Lexi Bromfield and Kasey Golding sealed the win and the championship for the girls in blue. On their journey to claiming the championship, CIS Blue won all seven games and scored a whopping 38 goals throughout the seven week season. With the loss, the young ladies from Cayman Prep finished the season as runners-up in the eight team league.

In the boy’s league, Cayman Prep overran St. Ignatius 4-1 on Thursday, November 23 at St. Ignatius to claim the boy’s Dart Cup. Cayman Prep jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with goals from Jack

Lomax and a double from Matthew Lloyd-Hickey. Prep’s Lucas Carter added a fourth before Chad Owens scored a consolation goal for St. Ignatius midway through the second half.

Cayman Prep also finished their season undefeated with six wins and a draw and scored 27 goals in the process. Triple C claimed the runners-up spot in the Dart Under 13 Boys’ league after defeating Clifton Hunter High School 2-1 at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

With the success of this inaugural season, organizers of high school football are planning to implement Under 15 high school leagues for boys and girls in 2018 or 2019 and aim to eventually

start Under 18 leagues in the near future. High schools participating in the leagues this year included Clifton Hunter High School (CHHS), John Gray High School (JGHS), St. Ignatius Catholic School, Triple C, Cayman Prep & High School, CIS and Cayman Academy.

