Football: Whitaker hopes to inject new life into CIFA if elected President

Former Head of Referees in the Cayman Islands Alfredo Whitaker says the Cayman Islands Football Association needs to re-engage youth in football in order for the sport to grow.

“We need our young boys and girls to play football, not watch it.” The former national team goal keeper says his skill set can help football in Cayman turn the page.

“I have the knowledge, I have the experience, I have good relationships with people outside the Cayman Islands and obviously in the Cayman Islands.”

Whitaker brings a strong football background, as a FIFA referee for nine years and a footballer in three different countries. Whitaker says a fresh voice is needed

“That is important, that is key to success for an association that is trying to recover credibility from around the world.”

With the formation of the ‘new Premier League’ that saw First Division teams and the Under-19 National squad added to the schedule, Whitaker says member dissatisfaction is at an all time high.

“People are not happy, clubs are not happy, so we need to create that area, where everyone is happy to be in.”

Just one month into the Premier League, Whitaker says developmental programs are non existent.

“We continue to talk about our youth in Cayman, but yet its been over six months since our last youth tournament took place.”

With CIFA still under international funding sanction, Whitaker says the association simply needs to show FIFA and local government the sport is in good hands.

“We need to show new life, we need to show, and provide them with credibility.”

Whitaker, along with incumbent Lee Ramoon and Renard Moxam are all running for the CIFA Presidency. Members will cast their vote 18 November at the CIFA Annual Congress

