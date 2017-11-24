C3 Pure Fibre
Man appears on gun and ganja charges, denied bail

November 23, 2017
George Town resident Kenny Sitaram appears in court today (23 November) charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm among other offences.

The 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with an incident at a Walkers Road gas station on 16 November.

Last night (22 November) we incorrectly identified the Rubis gas station as the scene of that incident. It was, in fact, the gas station off Walkers Road where Mr. Sitaram was allegedly involved in a disturbance.

Mr. Sitaram is charged with firearm and ammunition possession, as well as, possession of ganja with intent to supply.

Mr. Sitaram was denied bail and remanded into custody.

He returns to court 28 November.

 

