NAU: Wait times for assistance vary by case

The Needs Assessment Unit is sharing some insight into how long an applicant can expect to wait before being approved for assistance.

This, in response to our story earlier this week about a woman who says she’s lost almost everything after a year-long medical ordeal requiring nearly a dozen surgeries.

The NAU said the wait times vary from case to case based on a person’s needs, urgency, and circumstances.

“Due to the various checks and information necessary [the permanent financial assistance] process is not immediate,” said Acting NAU director Matthew Hylton. “However, in support of needs and to ensure that immediate support is offered, temporary assistance is offered at times pending the approval of the PFA.”

The NAU said its services and structures are currently under review to enhance timeliness, effectiveness, and efficiency.

An update on that process is expected from the Ministry of Community Affairs in the new year.

