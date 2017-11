Morning commuters coming from Shedden Road into George Town had to be re-routed because of an oil spill.

The Cayman Islands Fire Services responded to an incident at minutes to eight this morning, to an oil spill on the left lane of the road and the National Roads Authority used sand to help clean it up. Travelers were re-routed to Printer Way. The Fire Services say there is no clear indication on where the spill came from.

