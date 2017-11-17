Police renew appeals for two missing people

Police are today (16 November) renewing appeals for information on two missing people.

Police are seeking your help in funding 16-year-old Roseanna Bodden from Bodden Town who was reported missing yesterday (15 November.)

She was last seen leaving the Clifton Hunter Campus in a blue SUV.

She is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, is of dark complexion and is 5’9″.

Police also say they are still looking for a missing boater, 30-year-old Thomas Owen Robert Bush from North Side.

He has been missing since 25 October. He was reported missing at sea along with another unidentified man.

Mr. Bush was last seen in the Windsor Park area wearing jeans and a t-shirt. He is said to have left in a 28 ft canoe.

If you have any information please call 911 or George Town Police Station on 949-4222.

