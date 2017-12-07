Flow – Double Data Christmas
47-percent of PR applications approved as backlog begins to drop

December 6, 2017
Kevin Morales
At last check, 814 applications for permanent residency have been processed since Government resumed processing applications nearly seven months ago. 

Of those, 47 percent (385) have been approved, 23 percent (186) have been deferred, 22 percent (183) have been rejected, five percent (38) have been withdrawn and three percent (22) were deemed to be outside the perimeters for consideration by the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board. 

These numbers are through 28 November. 

There are 618 applications remaining to be processed by the board, down from 825 in early November

