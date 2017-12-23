Auxiliary constable arrested after violent drunken domestic assault

According to a RCIPS press release, an Auxiliary Constable with the RCIPS has been arrested for kicking in a door and assaulting a woman at a Prospect home. He has been suspended from duty.

Police said it happened before 2AM Friday, 22 December.

The narrative from police is as follows:

“The 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Prospect area of George Town. Police arrived and were directed to a man who had reportedly returned home and kicked in the door and assaulted the woman living there. Officers spoke with the man, who was visibly intoxicated, and informed him that he was being arrested. The man violently resisted being placed in handcuffs, fighting and kicking officers. More officers arrived and the man, age 50 of George Town, was subdued and arrested on suspicion of assault, damage to property, assaulting police and resisting arrest. He was taken into custody and bailed for medical reasons.”

Cayman 27 will provide more information when available.

