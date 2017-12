The Hope Foundation is ready to go the extra mile to keep Cayman’s roads safe this holiday season.

The Foundation is offering free rides for anyone who reaches out to them. Hope Foundation’s Brent Hydes joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to talk about their programme, which will take place 25 December and 1 January, starting at 7 p.m.

Mr. Hydes asks those who want a free ride to call 928-9099 or email him at brenthydes60@yahoo.com.

