Bullets found in Layman E. Scott HS bathroom

Police say bullets were found in a high school bathroom in Cayman Brac.

Officers in Cayman Brac Monday (4 December) received a report that a small quantity of bullets had been found in a bathroom at Layman E. Scott High School, according to an RCIPS statement.

They say the bullets were recovered by police and ask anyone with information to call 911, the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331, the RCIPS anonymous tipline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-tips (8477).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

