Flow – Double Data Christmas
Crime News

Bullets found in Layman E. Scott HS bathroom

December 5, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police say bullets were found in a high school bathroom in Cayman Brac. 

Officers in Cayman Brac Monday (4 December) received a report that a small quantity of bullets had been found in a bathroom at Layman E. Scott High School, according to an RCIPS statement. 

They say the bullets were recovered by police and ask anyone with information to call 911, the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331, the RCIPS anonymous tipline at 949-7777 or the Miami-based Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 800-tips (8477). 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: