Weather

Cold front expected this weekend: Cayman Islands forecast (6 Dec)

December 6, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

Synopsis:

 

Moderate northeast to easterly winds and seas are expected to decrease over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours as a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic begins to weaken. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
 
 

Outlook:

 

is for an increase chance of showers from Thursday afternoon as a surface trough moves over the northwest Caribbean. The wind is expected to veer towards the southeast by Friday ahead of an approaching cold front which reaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday evening.
 
 
 

 

 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy skies by evening with a 40% chance of shower and possible thunder.

    86°F
    75°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy skies by evening with a 40% chance of shower and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Cloudy to overcast skies with a 80 % chance of showers and some thunder.

    78°F
    70°F
    FORECAST

    Cloudy to overcast skies with a 80 % chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    Southerly at 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming north to northwest at 20 to 25 knots by evening.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet at daytime becoming rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet by evening. A marine warning is in effect.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    78°F
    70°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northerly at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. A marine warning is in effect.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

