Cold front expected this weekend: Cayman Islands forecast (6 Dec)

Synopsis:
Moderate northeast to easterly winds and seas are expected to decrease over the Cayman area during the next 24 hours as a high pressure system over the Western Atlantic begins to weaken. Radar images show isolated showers south of Grand Cayman moving towards the west.
Outlook:
is for an increase chance of showers from Thursday afternoon as a surface trough moves over the northwest Caribbean. The wind is expected to veer towards the southeast by Friday ahead of an approaching cold front which reaches the Yucatan Peninsula by Friday evening.
