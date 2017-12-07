Cold front expected this weekend: Cayman Islands forecast (6 Dec)

Wed 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots becoming 5 to 10 knots by evening. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Thu 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Fri 86°F 75°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy skies by evening with a 40% chance of shower and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 78°F 70°F FORECAST Cloudy to overcast skies with a 80 % chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS Southerly at 5 to 10 knots at daytime becoming north to northwest at 20 to 25 knots by evening. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet at daytime becoming rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet by evening. A marine warning is in effect.

Sun 78°F 70°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS Northerly at 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet. A marine warning is in effect.