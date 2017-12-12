Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Disability accessible check-in counters included at new ORIA ticketing area

December 11, 2017
Joe Avary
The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) told Cayman 27 disability access features are incorporated in its newly-opened ticketing area.

Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson said the new airport took wheelchair accessibility to account with one simple, but much-appreciated feature built in to the check-in counter itself.

“The regular counter height is for those of us who are not disabled but we also were very careful to install the lower counter height for people who may be in wheelchairs or not able to reach the higher counter, so that was a big consideration for us in the design phase,” said Mr. Anderson.

He said the airport is also adding signage to highlight its accessible amenities, these will include braille signs for the restrooms.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

