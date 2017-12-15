Gregory Watt to appear before judge next week in foreclosure case

A Bodden Town man who said the bank foreclosed on him for just $3,000 dollars in arrears will appear before a judge next week.

Gregory Watt told Cayman 27 he’s been summoned to appear in chambers next Tuesday (19 December).

He said the purpose of the hearing is to have him evicted from his home.

Mr. Watt says as a matter of public interest, he wants his case to be heard in open court, and not by a traveling judge.

“A visiting judge will not be too abreast with our local laws, and as such I do not think I will get a fair hearing, so I would prefer to have a local judge,” said Mr. Watt.

Mr. Watt says the writ he filed last month was quashed by the court. He said he has since filed another writ.

He told Cayman 27 he applied for, and was rejected once for legal aid. He told Cayman 27 he is working quickly to re-apply.

