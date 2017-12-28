No more island-wide bulk waste

Residents in the Bodden Town district rejoiced over the holidays, not only because it was Christmas, but because they did not have to spend Christmas looking at piles of bulk waste.

Looking at footage taken before the Christmas holidays, you can see items ranging from cars to fridges stockpiled on an empty lot by the Bodden Town Health Clinic.

Today (27 December) all the garbage has been collected, the same for the top of Beach Bay Road as well.

“Much better now you know, yeah man, since everything it’s much better you know, as I said before it’s good for the people to move their garbage from their home, take it hear and the government takes it to where it belongs, that is great you know, man that’s very good man, I appreciate government doing that you know what I mean,” said Bodden Town Resident, Franklin Darby.

In a statement issued by Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour this evening, the Minister said the ministry was four weeks behind schedule. But they cleaned up all the bulk waste island-wide in three days through a public-private partnership.

