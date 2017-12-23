North Side health centre transforms into a winter wonderland

The North Side district health centre has decked its halls once again for the festive season. Staffers have transformed its lobby from an ordinary waiting area, to a veritable winter wonderland.

The spectacle even attracted a visit from one of Santa’s helpers. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller himself donning the big man’s red suit to help spread Christmas cheer. For the last few years, the North Side clinic has competed against other district health centers. This year, nurse Jackie, nurse Anne, and the rest of the gang say they are just “freestyling it.”

