Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
News

Prison rehabilitation programme helps to break the cycle

December 11, 2017
Add Comment
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

The Prisons service recently lauded 24 former inmates who participated in the release on temporary license rehabilitation programme.

They say 4 remain employed through the programme which aims to link inmates with business owners who can give them the skills to get a job when they are released.

“It’s really about increasing skills, giving them opportunities. It’s good for them that they go out, they’ve got structure in their lives a lot of them haven’t had that before and also they get rewards they feel that they’re contributing something to society so there’s a lot of things that are big hitters on this so I think it’s an excellent scheme.” said Prison Director Neil Lavis.

Mr. Lavis says some of the men have gone on to successful jobs in construction, local stores and even the Turtle Farm.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Felicia Rankin

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipse Christmas
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: