Rankine 18th, Jackson 50th on day four at Youth World Sailing Championships

Let’s take a look at the results after four days on the water in Sanya, China at the 2017 Youth World Sailing Championships:
Girls Laser Radial
Allena Rankine
18th overall
Round 1: 28
Round 2: 3
Round 3: 10
Round 4: 31
Round 5: 23
Round 6: 18
Round 7: 10
Round 8: 25
Total: 148
Net: 117
Recap: Rankine moved up two spots to 18th overall on day four. In race seven, Rankine finished 10th overall, her third top ten finish for the week. Rankine however placed 25th in race eighth.
Boys Laser Radial
Jesse Jackson
50th overall
Round 1: 39
Round 2: 51
Round 3: 50
Round 4: 40
Round 5: 44
Round 6: 48
Round 7: 41
Round 8: 49
Total: 362
Net: 311
Recap: Jackson fell two spots to 50th overall on day four. In the seventh race, Jackson finished 41st, his best finish since day two. However in the eighth race of the week, Jackson fell to 49th.
