Sailing: Capasso 29th, Hider 35th at Junior Olympics Sailing Festival

December 13, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s Matheo Capasso and George Hider represented Cayman at the Junior Olympics Sailing Festival Regatta December 9th-10th. Capasso finished 29th overall, while Hider finished 35th. The field was competitive with 110 boats and extremely challenging conditions including rain, high wind and cold temps. Both Capasso and Hider hope to see the same success at month’s end in Florida’s Orange Bowl Youth Regatta held in Miami December 26th to 30th where the two will sail against 300 top international skippers.

