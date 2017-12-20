UPDATE: Shamrock Rd. Eastbound lane reopens after crash

Shamrock Road’s eastbound lane near Hirst Road reopens after a morning crash closed the road.

The westbound lane remains shut down.

Police had asked motorists to take an alternative route behind the gas station or through Savannah Meadows.

Residents across parts of Red Bay and Newlands lost power due to the crash but police now say power has been restored everywhere but Newlands.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Hirst Road. Police say a car collided with a utility pole, causing damage to the pole and blocking traffic in both directions. The driver is not believed to have serious injuries, according to police.

CUC and police remain on scene working to clear the area of wires and the pole.

