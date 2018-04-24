Eco Smart
No source found yet in Brac water contamination

April 23, 2018
Kevin Morales
No contamination source has yet been identified after health leaders found fecal bacteria in a Cayman Brac community’s water.

Well water samples tested in Watering Place tested positive for high levels of bacteria, which showed high levels of e-coli and Coliform bacteria, according to a statement from the Department of Environmental Health. 

Affected areas include Poppy Lane, Mary Eli Road and Plaza Drive.

Those bacteria commonly are found in the digestive tracts of humans and other animals.

The DEH says their presence indicates fecal contamination, which could be a result of improper disposal of sewage.

The tests were carried out after residents complained about sewage like odors coming from their well water.

The DEH advises residents of Watering Place to refrain from using well water for drinking, bathing, brushing teeth, cooking, hand-washing and washing of utensils.

The DEH also urges residents to boil water from rain catchment tanks.

The DEH has since sought the assistance of the Water Authority to conduct further tests to confirm the source of the contamination.

They’re carrying out more tests Tuesday (24 April). 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

