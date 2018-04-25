Suckoo says changing marriage law should be done at the polls

One MLA speaks out on the changing marriage laws debate sparked by a Caymanian woman’s threat to take the issue courts to fight for the right of her and her partner to get married in Cayman.

He says a referendum may be the way to solve it.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo said whilst his position hasn’t changed in terms of Cayman’s marriage laws. He said the decision on whether we change it or not should be made at the polls.

“I think a change like that would have to come from a referendum. I don’t believe that the majority of Caymanians want our marriage laws changed to say that marriage is no longer between a man and a woman. I still think that majority still support that notion,” said Mr. Suckoo.

Mr. Suckoo said if the public wants the laws to be changed then as a lawmaker he needs to uphold the law and make changes when the majority says it is time.

