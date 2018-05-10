Blockchain continues to develop in Cayman

Industry leaders say demands for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continue to rise and they think Cayman’s position as a place to establish these types of businesses will pay dividends.

Speakers broached the topic during Wednesday (9 May) World Tokennomics forum and Meticulocity’s CEO David Ward said these technologies are overtaking other traditional methods of banking and investment.

“The island cannot continue to rely on these old dinosaur industries. We have to stay on top of new technology and where the token economy is going and the fact that Cayman’s doors are open for business is great for the island both now and long-term,” said Mr. Ward.

As of February, it’s believed 50 blockchain and crypto-currency companies have set up shop in Cayman.

