Cayman wraps up in Varadero for third NORCECA Tour stop

The Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation send three teams to Varadero, Cuba this weekend (27-29 April) for the third stop of the 2018 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour.

In Pool C, the team of Nathan Dack and Roy Ebanks finished 3rd overall with a record of 2-2, while Casey Santamaria and Jesse Parnham placed 4th in the same group with a 1-3 record. In the 9-12 semifinals, Dack & Ebanks would fall to the team from Puerto Rico 2-0 (21-11, 21-10) slotting them into the 11th place final. They would lose to Spain 2-0 (21-12, 21-17) to finished 12th overall. Santamaria & Parnham would advance straight to the 13th place final due to a Puerto Rico forfeit in the 13-16 round. They would lose to Curacao 2-0 (21-11, 21-16) to claim 14th place.

For the women, the team of Ileann Powery and Stefania Gandolfi would finish 4th overall in Group C with a 1-3 record. In the 13-16 semifinals, the duo would score a straight set 2-0 win (21-14, 21-17) over Dominican Republic. They would follow that with a 2-1 win (21-19, 17-21, 16-14) over Trinidad and Tobago to place 13th overall.

The NORCECA Tour continues 20-24 September in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

