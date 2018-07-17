Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Athletics: Chin Jr leads Team Cayman to 11 medals at CUT Games

July 16, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Ten athletes returned Sunday (15 July) with eleven medals and six personal bests after competing at the 2018 Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) Games held 13-14 July in Bermuda.

Anthony Chin Jr, 10, led the way with three medals including a gold in the Boys Under-11 Long Jump with personal best of 4.70 metres. Chin added bronze in both the 100-and 200-metres.

13-year old YaNelli Dawkins won silver in the Girls Under-15 Girls Shot Put with a throw of 9.03. 14-year old Rachael Pascal set a personal best in the Girls Under-15 Shot Put with a throw of 33.73 metres to win silver.

12-year old Aaliyannah Anderson won bronze medals in the Girls Under-13 100-and 200-metres . Falcon Athletics’ Kristoff Clarke set a new personal best with a jump of 4.80 metres in the Boys Under-13 Long Jump. Both 11-year old Aimee McKenzie and 13-year old Renandra Powell also set personal bests in their respective events to win bronze. Kassidy Forrester’s time of 1:03.44 seconds earned him a bronze in the Boys Under-13 400-metres.

Jaiden Reid’s personal best of 24.61 seconds was good for fourth in the Boys Under-15 200 metres.

Here is a look at all the medalists from the 2018 CUT Games:

5th overall: Cayman Islands , 11 medals
Gold (1)
Anthony Chin Jr, U11 Boys Long Jump (4.70m)
Silver (2)
Rachal Pascal, U15 Girls   Javelin (33.73m)
YaNelli Dawkins, U15 Girls Shot Put (9.03m)
Bronze (8)
Anthony Chin Jr,  U11 100m                  (14.38s)
Anthony Chin Jr, U11 200m                 (29.30s)
Aaliyannah Anderson U13 Girls 100m (13.52s)
Aaliyannah Anderson U13 Girls 200m (28.64s)
Renandra Powell,  U15 Girls Long Jump (4.80m)
Kristoff Clarke,    U13 Boys Long Jump (4.73m)
Aimee McKenzie, U13 Girls Long Jump (4.30m)
Kassidy Forrester, U13 Boys 400m        (1:03.44s)
Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

