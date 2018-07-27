Police appeal for witnesses in assault and abduction in Prospect

Two people were sent to the hospital and a Bodden Town man remains in police custody today (July 26) after a violent incident in Prospect. Police said the incident started in the early hours of Thursday morning (26 July) at a home on Birch Avenue. The 28-year-old suspect confronted a man and woman, the three are known to each other. The RCIPS is appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident.

The suspect reportedly stabbed the man and assaulted the woman. The woman tried to escape by running to a neighbour’s house, but the man followed her and assaulted the female neighbour before taking the woman away in a car. He later returned to the area and the police were contacted. When he spotted the RCIPS he tried to flee the scene, but officers pursued him and eventually apprehended him near Marina Drive.

Police said the man was arrested for suspicion of assault, abduction, aggravated burglary and the theft of a vehicle.

