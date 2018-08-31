Tomlinson Furniture
BREAKING: Emergency landing at ORIA

August 30, 2018
Kevin Morales
A helicopter with five people on board made an emergency landing Thursday (30 August) afternoon at Owen Roberts International Airport. 

There were no confirmed injuries, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services spokesperson. 

The helicopter landed safely, according to a Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson. 

It was a civilian helicopter that encountered mechanical issues while in the air, according to an RCIPS spokesperson. 

Fire Service was on site as a precaution. The runway closed temporarily while Airport Operations conducted a runway inspection, the CIAA spokesperson said. 

The ORIA runway is now fully operational.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more on this developing story. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

