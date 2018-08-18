DOA Concern of Cockfighting In Cayman

The Department of Agriculture said it’s “gravely concerned” about cockfighting in Cayman. Through a press release issued today, the department said it’s actively investigating cockfighting complaints along with the police.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in the statement quoted, “in addition to causing cruelty to animals, cockfighting is often linked to other crimes, such as illegal gambling, robbery, drug activity or worse.”

In June The RCIPS seized nearly 40 roosters believed to be used for cockfighting, they also recovered a number of artificial spurs, cutting tools and enhancement drugs, a 32-year-old George Town man was arrested for cruelty to an animal and unlawful gaming.

