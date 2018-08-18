Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime Environment News

DOA Concern of Cockfighting In Cayman

August 17, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

The Department of Agriculture said it’s “gravely concerned” about cockfighting in Cayman. Through a press release issued today,  the department said it’s actively investigating cockfighting complaints along with the police.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in the statement quoted, “in addition to causing cruelty to animals, cockfighting is often linked to other crimes, such as illegal gambling, robbery, drug activity or worse.”

In June The RCIPS seized nearly 40 roosters believed to be used for cockfighting, they also recovered a number of artificial spurs, cutting tools and enhancement drugs, a 32-year-old George Town man was arrested for cruelty to an animal and unlawful gaming.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Kirk Freeport – July/August 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: