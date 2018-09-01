Blaze rips through Prospect home

A house fire guts the inside of a Prospect home.

It happened Friday afternoon (31 August) on Tuscany Drive, near the East-West Arterial.

Cayman 27 understands the house was empty when the blaze broke out.

Firefighters, fire investigators and police remained on the scene when Cayman 27 crews arrived.

The outside of the house remains mostly intact. One neighbour told us she had no idea the house caught fire.

“I was frightened and then I smelled the smoke,” Shirley Grant said. “I realized it was my neighbour’s house that’s on fire. Actually, she called me to find out what was happened and I told her that the fire trucks was here. She wanted to know if the house was totally burnt down. I said ‘no, it’s not burnt down. But I see smoke coming out so I don’t know the extent of the damage.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

