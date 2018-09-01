Tomlinson Furniture
Blaze rips through Prospect home

September 1, 2018
Kevin Morales
A house fire guts the inside of a Prospect home.

It happened Friday afternoon (31 August) on Tuscany Drive, near the East-West Arterial.

Cayman 27 understands the house was empty when the blaze broke out.

Firefighters, fire investigators and police remained on the scene when Cayman 27 crews arrived.

The outside of the house remains mostly intact. One neighbour told us she had no idea the house caught fire. 

“I was frightened and then I smelled the smoke,” Shirley Grant said. “I realized it was my neighbour’s house that’s on fire. Actually, she called me to find out what was happened and I told her that the fire trucks was here. She wanted to know if the house was totally burnt down. I said ‘no, it’s not burnt down. But I see smoke coming out so I don’t know the extent of the damage.

Investigations into the cause of the fire continue. 

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

