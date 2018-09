The community says goodbye to one of Cayman’s finest.

Former police officer Mark Luke died Wednesday (29 August).

Mr. Luke joined the RCIPS in 1990. He was a decorated officer who fought cancer for several years.

He’s survived by his two children and his wife.

Friends say he loved the sea and enjoyed working in the Marine Department, helping the people of Cayman.

Mr. Luke was 48 years old.

