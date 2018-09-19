Tomlinson Furniture
Volleyball: Back-to-back wins for Peripheral in Week 2 action

September 18, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Here is a look at Week Two of Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation 4-on-4 Beach Volleyball League:

Division A: Peripheral beat Mustache Ride (23-21)
Division B: Blazing Balls beat Jenny from the Block (21-12)
Division C: D’s and C’s beat Kiss my Ace (21-13)
Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

